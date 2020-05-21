e-paper
Home / Education / AIIMS PG admit card for July 2020 exam postponed, check details

AIIMS PG admit card for July 2020 exam postponed, check details

The decision has been taken due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and a notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

education Updated: May 21, 2020 12:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. (HT file)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday postponed the release date of the admit card for the AIIMS PG July 2020 entrance exam. The decision has been taken due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and a notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Earlier, the admit card for the AIIMS PG entrance exam was scheduled to be released on May 20, 2020.

According to the notification, the revised dates for the uploading of the AIIMS PG 2020 admit card will be notified on the official website shortly.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

