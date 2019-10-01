AIIMS Recruitment 2020: 293 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

education

Oct 01, 2019

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has invited online applications for the recruitment examination of senior residents and senior demonstrators for the tenure period of 3 years. These posts include existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies of SC/ST/OBC and those posts which will fall vacant between January 1 to June 30, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, aiimsexam.org on or before October 15, 2019, till 5 pm. The computer based examination for the recruitment of senior residents and senior demonstrators will be held on November 24, 2019.

A total number of 293 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process. However, the number of vacancies may change as per the requirement of respective departments. Candidates may check the vacancies available from the official website.

Important dates:

1.Last date to apply: October 15, 2019

2.Date for uploading admit card on the website: November 13, 2019.

3.Examination: November 24, 2019.

4.Result (Stage-1): November 29, 2019.

5.Final Results: December 27, 2019.

Application Fee:

Candidates from general or OBC category are required to pay Rs 1500 as application fee. Applicants belonging to SC/ST/EWS category have to pay Rs 1200 as application fee. However, applicants with bench mark disabilities are exempted from payment of application fee.

Application fee can be paid through debit card or credit card or net banking.

Educational qualifications:

a)For Senior Residents:

•Candidates must have a post graduate medical degree or equivalent qualification in the respective discipline from a recognized institute or university.

b)For Senior Demonstrators:

•Candidates must have a post graduate degree along with a PhD in the concerned subjects (Anatomy, Biophysics, & Biochemistry) from a recognized institutes or university.

•Candidates from medical as well as non-medical background can apply for subjects like Anatomy, Biophysics, & Biochemistry.

•For the posts of Senior Demonstrators in Medical Physics, candidates must possess M.Sc. in Medical Physics with one-year experience or its equivalent recognized qualification or M.Sc. in Physics with Diploma in Radiological Physics from a recognized institute or university.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the ‘Recruitment tab,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the ‘senior residents/senior demonstrators tab,’ appearing on the webpage and proceed

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Click on ‘New registration,’ now and fill in all the required information

7.If you are a returning user, you can simply log in from the page and move ahead

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

10. Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

Oct 01, 2019