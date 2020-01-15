AILET 2020 registration begins at nludelhi.ac.in, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:04 IST

National Law University, Delhi has invited online applications for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 entrance examination on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the AILET 2020 exam online at nludelhi.ac.in on or before April 8, 2020. The online registration process begins today, January 15, 2020.

National Law University will be conducting the AILET 2020 examination on May 3, 2020, in the morning shift from 10 am to 11:30 am, at various centres.

“The University invites applications for admission to B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic Year 2020-21 commencing from August 2020,” reads the official notification released on the website.

A total of 110+10 seats will be filled via the entrance examination. Out of which, 110 Seats will be filled on merit through All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) and 10 Seats for direct admission to Foreign Nationals on merit (5 seats for Foreign Nationals & 5 seats for OCI/PIO.

However, Foreign Nationals are exempted from AILET. Foreign Nationals to be eligible should have obtained 65% marks in the qualifying examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

1.For B.A LLB: A candidate should have passed senior secondary school examination (10+2 System) or an equivalent examination with 50% marks. The candidates appearing in the 12th standard examination in March/April, 2020 can also apply.

2.For LLM one year program: A candidate should have passed LL.B. or an equivalent Law Degree with 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). The candidates appearing in final year LL.B. Examination in April/May 2020 can also apply.

3.For Ph.D. program: A candidate should have an LL.M. Degree with 55% marks or its equivalent (50% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). For detailed eligibility conditions visit University website

