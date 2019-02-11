AIMA MAT admit card for Feb 2019 PBT released, here’s how to download

The All Indian Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test (PBT) 2019 for candidates who registered for the exam till February 8, 2019.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the PBT can download their admit card from the website of AIMA.

AIMA will conduct PBT on February 17. The last date for online registration for paper based test is February 12, 2019. The last date to apply for computer based test is also February 12. The admit card for computer based test will be released on February 19. The computer based test will be held on February 23, Saturday.

AIMA MAT PBT February 2019: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in

Go to download

Scroll down to MAT admit card

Click to go to the login page

Key in your registration number, date of birth and email address and submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. MAT scores are considered by over 600 B-Schools across India.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 14:47 IST