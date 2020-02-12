e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

AIMA will be conducting the computer-based examination for MAT 2020 on February 16, 2020, at various centres.

education Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:37 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test admit card for the Paper-based test on February 11, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.

However, candidates must note that those who have registered for the exam after February 10, 2020, their admit card will be available on February 13, 2020, 1500 Hrs onwards.

AIMA will be conducting the computer-based examination for MAT 2020 on February 16, 2020, at various centres. Candidates must note that MAT PBT Admit card is a mandatory document and without it they will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the MAT PBT admit card 2020.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the downloads and click on ‘MAT admit card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in you credentials and login

5.The MAT PBT admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
At CBI vs CBI hearing, Delhi judge’s tongue lashing for probe agency
At CBI vs CBI hearing, Delhi judge’s tongue lashing for probe agency
SC to hear plea from Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention on Friday
SC to hear plea from Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention on Friday
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News