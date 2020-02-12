AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:37 IST

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test admit card for the Paper-based test on February 11, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.

However, candidates must note that those who have registered for the exam after February 10, 2020, their admit card will be available on February 13, 2020, 1500 Hrs onwards.

AIMA will be conducting the computer-based examination for MAT 2020 on February 16, 2020, at various centres. Candidates must note that MAT PBT Admit card is a mandatory document and without it they will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the MAT PBT admit card 2020.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the downloads and click on ‘MAT admit card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in you credentials and login

5.The MAT PBT admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.