AKTU BTech even semester results declared at ietlucknow.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 09:27 IST

The Institute of Engineering and Technology, AKTU, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the results for BTech even semester exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ietlucknow.ac.in by using their roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

Direct link to check AKTU BTech even semester results.

How to check AKTU BTech even semester results:

Visit the official website at ietlucknow.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Even Semester Result 2019-20 (Regular/Ex)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen