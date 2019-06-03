AKTU to announce UPSEE result 2019 today

The results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019, conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for admission to first year B Tech, B Arch, B Pharma, management and several other courses, will be announced on Monday (June 3) at 4pm.

UP Technical education minister, Ashutosh Tandon and AKTU vice chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak will jointly announce the result at a press conference to be held at the state secretariat. The examination was held on April 21.

The examination was held in 138 centres in 21 cities including 10 cities outside Uttar Pradesh. These cities were: Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Roorkee and Bengaluru. In UP, the exam was held in Lucknow, Agra, Pratapgarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Sultanpur, Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi and Varanasi.

In 2018, a total of 1,75,597 candidates were registered in various courses out of which 1,56,452 appeared in the examination and 1,43,551 qualified against 1,47,833 seats.

Last year to lure admission seekers, the university announced to distribute 300 laptops for those who will enroll in engineering colleges affiliated to AKTU across the state. The first 100 boys, the first 100 girls and first 100 scheduled caste scheduled tribe candidates who sought admission were entitled to get laptop.

To bring about quality, in 2018 the number of seats were reduced by 13,396. Prior to that in 2017, the total number of seats for which SEE was held was 1,61,229.

Besides, B Tech, other courses for which SEE was held include: B Arch, B Pharm, BCA, B Des BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA, MCA, MCA (Integrated) and second year B.Tech/B Pharm/MCA (lateral entry), according to AKTU vice chancellor, Vinay Kumar Pathak.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 15:12 IST