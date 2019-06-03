AKTU UPSEE Result 2019 announced, Ghaziabad boy Prashant Mishra tops, check details and results here

Ghaziabad boy Prashant Mishra and Arvind Agarwal secured first and second rank respectively for admission in B Tech course in the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019, the result of which was declared on Monday. Faridabad boy Dhairya Gupta stood third in B Tech entrance examination.

The main highlight of the UPSEE 2019 result is number of BTech seats has been slashed for the second consecutive year. The number of B Tech seats got reduced by 9328. Against last year’s 87,803 B Tech seats, this year admission will be done only in 78,475 seats, said UP Technical education minister, Ashutosh Tandon while declaring the results.

To lure students to seek admission at AKTU colleges, the minister announced to give free laptops to first 100 women in merit list and 100 SC, ST candidates who will seek admission in any colleges in the state. There are total 1,40,193 seats in AKTU colleges across the state.

“The number of seats were reduced to bring about quality in B Tech courses,” said UPTU vice chancellor, Vinay Kumar Pathak. In 2018, the number of B Tech seats were reduced by 13,396.

In contrast, number of B Pharma seats was increased by 11,444 following growing demand from student for the course. This year number of B Pharma seats is 21,443, while last year there were just 9999 seats for this course, Pathak said.

Conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, in UPSEE exam 2019, 89.50% candidates were declared successful. A total of 1,66,264 candidates registered to appear in the exam, 1,50,145 candidates appeared, out of which 1,34,377 candidates were declared to be successful.

Among those successful candidates, 37,612 (27.990%) were women and 96,762 (72.008%) men and 3 were transgender. Of the successful candidates, 67,634 (50.33%) candidates were from general category, 49,207 (36.62%) were OBC, 17,040 (12.68%) Scheduled Castes 496 (0.37%) were Scheduled Tribes.

Those qualified will get admission to first year in B Tech, B Arch, B Pharma, management and several other courses. The examination was held on April 21.

The examination was held in 138 centres in 21 cities including 10 cities outside Uttar Pradesh. These cities were: Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Roorkee and Bengaluru. In UP, the exam was held in Lucknow, Agra, Pratapgarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Sultanpur, Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi and Varanasi.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 18:50 IST