Allahabad University admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download
Allahabad University admit card 2019 : The admit card for the annual undergraduate examination has been released on the official website of Allahabad university. The exam will be conducted from March 8, 2019.education Updated: Feb 22, 2019 15:14 IST
Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from allduniv.ac.in.
University of Allahabad admit card 2019: Here’s how to download
Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in
Click on the link ‘Download admit card 2019’ on the top right corner of the page
Click on ‘Click here’ on the page that opens
Enter your enrolment number or roll number
Admit card will appear
Select your class
Submit
Admit card will appear on the screen
Take a printout and save it on your computer. Visit the official website of Allahabad university for latest news and updates.
First Published: Feb 22, 2019 15:14 IST