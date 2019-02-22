Allahabad University admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

The admit card for the annual undergraduate examination has been released on the official website of Allahabad university. The exam will be conducted from March 8, 2019.

Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from allduniv.ac.in.

University of Allahabad admit card 2019: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in

Click on the link ‘Download admit card 2019’ on the top right corner of the page

Click on ‘Click here’ on the page that opens

Enter your enrolment number or roll number

Admit card will appear

Select your class

Submit

Admit card will appear on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer. Visit the official website of Allahabad university for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 15:14 IST