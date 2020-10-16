e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Ambedkar University Delhi first cut-off for UG admissions announced, 99% cutoff for Psychology

Ambedkar University Delhi first cut-off for UG admissions announced, 99% cutoff for Psychology

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its first cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses with the highest cut-off being 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
The Ambedkar University at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi
The Ambedkar University at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)
         

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its first cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses with the highest cut-off being 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

Last week, Delhi University had released its first cut-off with the highest aggregate score being 100 per cent for three Honours courses at Lady Shri Ram College.

According to the cut-off list released around Thursday midnight, aspirants from Delhi require a minimum of 97.5 per cent to get into Psychology (Honours), while in English the cut-off for Delhi-based candidate is 96.25 per cent.

AUD is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Delhi-based aspirants require 96.5 per cent to get into Economics (Honours) while the cut-off for other popular courses like History, Mathematics and Sociology stands at 96.5 per cent, 93 per cent and 96.5 per cent.

The admission process is online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

top news
Imran Khan will try to jump out of at FATF ‘grey list’. Why he will trip
Imran Khan will try to jump out of at FATF ‘grey list’. Why he will trip
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
LIVE: India records 63,371 new cases of Covid-19; 895 deaths
LIVE: India records 63,371 new cases of Covid-19; 895 deaths
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Hathras fallout: Yogi orders women help desk in each UP police station
Hathras fallout: Yogi orders women help desk in each UP police station
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In