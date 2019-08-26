An associate DIoS for every 200 schools in Uttar Pradesh

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:44 IST

For better supervision of teaching and learning as well as management of government run, government-aided and unaided secondary schools affiliated to UP Board, now an associate district inspector of schools (ADIoS) will be stationed for every 200 schools in every district.

The step is being taken in light of large numbers of schools affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board across the state, say officials. Director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey has sent a missive instructing additional education director (government institutions) Anjana Goyal and additional director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev to prepare a proposal for creation of the ADIoS posts in this regard, added a senior official.

The order, a copy of which is in possession of HT, cites decision taken during a review meeting of the state secondary education department held in Lucknow on June 17 that was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the reason behind the move. “Under the new system, more frequent inspections of these over 27000 affiliated schools and colleges would be undertaken with the help of these additional associate DIOSs in an attempt to ensure a qualitative improvement in teaching activities,” he added. Although presently the basic education department does have a block education officer in every development block to oversee all primary schools of the state, there is no such provision in the secondary education department.

Every district has a DIoS but very few associate DIoSs making such physical inspections of all schools almost impossible. In Prayagraj alone, there are mere three posts of associate DIoSs of which one is vacant. With the DIoS tied down in administrative work, inspection of the schools is mainly left to the two associate DIOSs in a district which has over 1200 secondary schools.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:44 IST