e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

‘Ancient Indian Wisdom’ course introduced in Dharamshala Degree College, Dalai Lama addresses students

Talking about the Ancient Indian Knowledge, Dalai Lama has been making efforts for the revival of knowledge and has been speaking about his commitment to many Indian youths.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dharamshala
Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama
Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama (HT file)
         

The Government Degree College of Dharamshala has introduced a six-month certificate course in “Ancient Indian Wisdom”, from the current academic session.

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama on Friday addressed the students and faculty members of the six-month certificate course.

While addressing the gathering here, Dalai Lama said that all seven billion human beings in this world are the mentally, emotionally and physically similar and that they belong to one community. Based on that reason he highlighted the need for the importance of the sense of oneness. “The world needs more of this knowledge,” said Dalai Lama.

He apprised that Ahimsa and Karuna cannot be revived through prayers or rituals but rather through education.

Talking about the Ancient Indian Knowledge, Dalai Lama has been making efforts for the revival of knowledge and has been speaking about his commitment to many Indian youths.

“The need for the hygiene of emotion in the academic curriculum is essential,” Dalai Lama said.

Commenting on his reincarnation issue Dalai Lama said, “This institution, I feel is very much related with this feudal system. So in Tibetan history, some lamas are really wonderful but some lamas are disgraced (laughs). So I feel we should return to original Indian tradition no reincarnation no lamas’ institutions,” he added.

Students and teachers of the government degree college Dharamshala feel that this certificate course will be very helpful to reform the lives of the younger generation.

“The Ancient Indian Wisdom course is a certificate course for six months and the intake of students for the course is 30. The course has been approved by the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and the certificate will also be given by HPU. The syllabus has also been confirmed by HPU,” said Kumar, Principal of Government College, Dharamshala.

“In today’s scenario, it is an essential course as the emotional competence of the students is decreasing day by day. Such a course will enhance the values among the students,” he added.

A student pursuing the six-month course here told ANI that the students were extremely excited to meet Dalai Lama today and they had gathered here to listen to him.

“Ancient Indian Wisdom is the course which has been introduced for the first time here in Dharamshala. Dalai Lama held discussions regarding the topics which we are currently studying like oneness. I personally feel that I am transforming into a calmer human being after pursuing this course,” said a student. (ANI)

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 09:09 IST

tags
top news
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
Assam govt panel to review detention centres after row over death of two foreigners
Assam govt panel to review detention centres after row over death of two foreigners
Congress hits out at JJP, says it was and will remain a B-team of BJP
Congress hits out at JJP, says it was and will remain a B-team of BJP
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News