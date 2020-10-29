Andhra announces reopening of all educational institutions from November 2 in phased manner

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:13 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced reopening of all educational institutions in a phased manner with effect from November 2.

State chief secretary Neelam Sawhney issued orders to this effect. She said all the schools from Class 1 to Class 12, besides undergraduate and post-graduate colleges would be opened with all precautionary measures in place in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the education department had been instructed to make all arrangements for running of schools. The schools would be run only for half-a-day on alternate days.

In the first phase, schools will be reopened on November 2 for ninth and 10th classes. Junior colleges with class 11 and 12 (Intermediate first year and second year) would also be opened simultaneously. However, classes for these students would be run only for half-a-day on alternate days.

In the second phase, schools for upper primary sections comprising classes 6, 7 and 8 will be opened from November 23. They, too, will follow half-a-day schedule and run on alternate days.

In the third phase, primary schools from class 1 to 5 will start functioning from December 14. They, too, will adopt alternate day, half-a-day teaching module.

Higher educational institutions like undergraduate and post-graduation colleges will also start classes from November 2 following alternate day and half-a-day method.

The same guidelines will be applicable to all government and private educational institutions, the chief secretary said.