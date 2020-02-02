e-paper
Home / Education / Andhra Pradesh BIEAP intermediate IPE 2020 admit card released at bie.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh BIEAP intermediate IPE 2020 admit card released at bie.ap.gov.in

The admit card is a mandatory document and candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their allotted examination centres or else they won't be entertained.

education Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:04 IST
Akhilesh nagari
Akhilesh nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh BIEAP intermediate IPE 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
Andhra Pradesh BIEAP intermediate IPE 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education had released the hall ticket or admit card for the class 12 practical board exams on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download their admit card online at bie.ap.gov.in.

The admit card is a mandatory document and candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the IPE March 2020 tab

3.Click on Hall tickets for Practical exam

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and login

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

