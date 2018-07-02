APTET result 2018 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, here’s how to check

Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2018). The examination was held from June 10 to June 21, 2018. The examination was held in all 13 districts of the state through computer based test.

APTET 2018: Steps to check result

1) Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh teacher’s eligiblity test May 2018 at aptet.apcfss.in

2) Click on the link for result

3) Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on get result

5) You can take a printout of the result and download it on your computer too

APTET Certificate/Marks Memo is valid for 7 years from the date of the examination.

Weightage given for APTET scores in selection process: 20% weightage will be given to the APTET scores and remaining 80% weightage will be given to written test .

APTET is conducted for candidates wanting to become teachers for class I to VIII in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh.