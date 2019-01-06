Announced: NTA UGC NET Result declared at ntanet.nic.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC NET results on its official website ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can check their result online from its official website.

A total of 9,56,837 candidates had appeared in theUGC NET examthat was conducted from December 18 to 22.

While 44,001 candidates qualified for eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, 3,883 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and earned eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor.

The first UGC NET examination was conducted by NTA from December 18 to 22 on two shifts per day across 235 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 85 subjects.

In order to make the examination system transparent, the question paper and recorded responses were displayed for verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges, if any.

During this set of examinations, computer-based exams was introduced for the first time to reduce the burden on examinees. Furthermore, to facilitate quick employment of eligible candidates, the result has been declared in record time.

UGC NET December 2018 Result: Here’s How to check

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ntanet.nic.in

Click on the link that read ‘View Results- UGC NET December 2018’

Fill in your application number or roll number, date of birth, your security pin or captcha

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed.

For the first time in nationwide professional examinations, live CCTV surveillance was conducted through more than 8000 CCTVs. Also, cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was curbed installing jammers at all centres.

UGC NET December 2018 Result: Here’s the direct link

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 07:30 IST