UGC NET: Question paper and answer sheet released, check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the question paper and answer sheet of UGC NET December 2018 exam on its official website. Candidates who had taken the UGC NET examination in December 2018 can check it at the official website of NTA nta.ac.in.

However, the final answer key is yet to be released by NTA. According to media reports, the final answer key will be released on December 31 and the final result will be declared on January 10, 2019. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website, nta.ac.in after its release.

The UGC NET examination was held between December 18 and 22 at 598 centres in 91 cities across the county. The examination was held for students of 85 subjects. Candidates can check their UGC NET exam answer key from the NTA’s website www.ntanet.nic.in after it is released.

Here’s the direct link to check the question and answer copies of UGC NET December

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:07 IST