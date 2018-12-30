NTA UGC NET Answer key 2018 released, direct link here

NTA UGC NET 2018 answer key: Answer key for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (NET) exam 2018 that was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) has been released on its official website ntanet.nic.in.

The NTA NET exam 2018 was conducted from December 18 to 22, 2018. Candidates can check their answer key online at ntanet.nic.in.

Click here to read the official notice of NTA NET December 2018

Candidates can raise objections to the NTA NET answer key before January 1, 2019. Candidates will have to pay a fee online of Rs 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct, said NTA in a notification.

Click here to know the procedure for challenging answer key

How to download NTA NET December 2018 answer key:

NTA NET answer key 2018: Here’s the direct link

Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

Click on the links available on home page that reads question paper and response and challenges regarding answer key.

The candidates can download their NTA NET answer key by entering application number and password or application number and date of birth.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 08:08 IST