Anxious candidates express unhappiness over delay in declaration of RRB JE Result 2019

education

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:52 IST

RRB JE Result 2019 update: Lakhs of candidates who have appeared in the RRB JE CBT 2019 first stage exam are anxiously waiting for their results . A number of them have requested the Indian railways to declare the results as early as possible through social media.

The RRB had issued a notice on July 30 saying that the results will be declared shortly. Since then the students have been waiting for their results and the Railways has not given any further update.

Some students have even requested the RRB to postpone the dates for 2nd stage CBT because they will get very little time to prepare if the results of the first stage CBT are delayed further.

Here are some tweets from the candidates:

#rrbjeresult still not a single reply from rrb boards. How funny it is that we talk about digital india. After taking an online exam rrb is not able to declare result even within two months. Where we are living?@ravishndtv Sir plz look into this matter. Our only hope is you. — S.Rak (@SubhajitRak) August 12, 2019

#RRBJERESULT @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc

Sir kindly tell us about rrb je cbt 1 result date and please extend the cbt 2 exam date atleast give us 45days after result.

Please..!!! — Akshy09 (@Akshy091) August 12, 2019

@RRBKOLKATA Sir please publish the result of rrb je cbt 1 as soon as possible. And postponed the exam date as it is very hectic to prepare with uncertainity of result with normalisation# baba — KRISHNANAND YADAV (@ZnaKRISHNA) August 12, 2019

#rrbjeresult @PiyushGoyal Exam date of rrbjecbt2 is announced but there is no news about result of CBT1 results ...only 20 days remaining but no one know whether they are qualified for CBT2 or not.....How irresponsible these act was ...... — Vijay Teraiya (@VijayTeraiya4) August 12, 2019

RRB had conducted the first stage computer based test (CBT) from May 22 onwards.

Recently, RRB had released a notice regarding RRB JE CBT 2nd stage that will be conducted after the results of CBT 1st stage is declared.

According to the notice issued by RRB, the result publication for RRB JE CBT 1 is under finalisation process and will be published shortly. RRB will release the merit list of shortlisted candidates for CBT 2nd stage in the last week of August or in the first week of September 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for RRB JE CBT 1st stage exam , should regularly visit RRB’s regional websites to check the latest updates on the exam .

What we know so far

RRB had in July released the question paper, responses and answer keys of candidates who had appeared in the first stage CBT. They were given time to raise objections between July 11 and July 14. The objections raised were analysed and the keys for some questions were changed and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs. The RRB JE final answer keys were released after this process was complete.

According to the information bulletin issued by RRB for CEN 03/18 the total number of candidates to be shortlisted for second stage shall be 15 times the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required to ensure availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

The second stage CBT will have 150 Objective type and multiple choice questions and candidates will be given 2 hours to answer them.

The Questions will divided into five sections: General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities.

RRB CBT 2 syllabus

a) General Awareness : Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

b) Physics and Chemistry: Up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus.

c) Basics of Computers and Applications: Architecture of Computers; input and Output devices; Storage devices, Networking, Operating System like Windows, Unix, Linux; MS Office; Various data representation; Internet and Email; Websites & Web Browsers; Computer Virus.

d) Basics of Environment and Pollution Control: Basics of Environment; Adverse effect of environmental pollution and control strategies; Air, water and Noise pollution, their effect and control; Waste Management, Global warming; Acid rain; Ozone depletion.

e) Technical Abilities: The educational qualifications mentioned against each post shown in Annexure-A, have been grouped into different exam groups as below. Questions on the Technical abilities will be framed in the syllabus defined for various Exam Groups given at Annexure-VII-A, B, C, D, E, F & G.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 15:44 IST