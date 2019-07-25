RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Final answer Key released, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:11 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board on Thursday, July 25, released the final answer key of first stage computer based test (CBT) to recruit junior engineers (JE) (CEN 03/2018). The RRB JE, JE (IT), DMS and CMA exams were held on May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to 28, 2019.

Steps to check the final answer key RRB JE recruitment exam 2019:

Visit the official website of RRB recruitment and then go to the regional website from where you have applied. Click on the link to ‘View modified key and decision taken on the objection raised on keys of Ist stage CBT under CEN No. 03/2018’. You will be taken to a new page, which contains the link for modified answer keys. (eg: Link for RRB Allahabad) Click on the link for modified answer key and enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code to view the final revised key.

Candidates can check the modified answer key and know the final decision on the objections raised by them until July 27.

RRB had released the the question paper, response sheet and tentative answer keys of junior engineers (JE) recruitment (CEN 03/2018) exam on July 11, 2019. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by July 14. The objections raised were analysed and the keys for some questions were changed and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs.

The final answer key have been released after going through this process. The decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final at this stage and no further correspondence will be entertained.

