AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download

AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on Wednesday released the rank cards of candidates who passed the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020.

Oct 14, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on Wednesday released the rank cards of candidates who passed the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020. APSCHSE had on October 10 declared the AP EAMCET Results in which a total of 84.78% candidates qualified in engineering course, and 91.77% qualified in agriculture stream. The qualified candidates can download their rank cards online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Steps to download AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websiteat sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Step 2: On the official website click on the “Rank Card” link

Step 3: Key in your AP EAMCET registration numbers, hall ticket numbers and dates of birth and submit

Step 4: Your AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to download AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020

This year, a total of 156899 students appeared for engineering stream and 75830 students appeared for agriculture and pharmacy streams.

The JNTU had on October 7, conducted a special entrance exam for candidates who were Covid-19 positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

