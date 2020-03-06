AP ECET 2020 application process begins at sche.ap.gov.in

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:02 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantpur, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education, has started the application process for AP ECET 2020.

Aspirants can get themselves registered for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test by visiting the official website https://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_HomePage.aspx.

Those willing to appear for the examination are advised to read the instruction manual carefully before proceeding with the registration process.

Important Dates:

The notification was released on March 4

Online application process started from March 5

The last date for submission of online applications (without late fee) is April 2 and April 9 (with late fee)

Correction can be made to the application form from April 13 to April 15

AP ECET Admit Card 2020 will be released on April 23

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will conduct the entrance examination on April 30 from 10 am to 1pm

Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test Preliminary Answer Key will be released on May 1

Last date to raise objections and queries on answer key is May 4

AP ECET Final Answer Key will be published on May 11

The exam authority will release the result on May 11

Candidates will be able to download rank card on May 18

Step to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET 2020

Step 2: Make fee payment

Step 3: Check payment status

Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of all the documents and click on submit

Step 6: Note down your registration number and form number for future use