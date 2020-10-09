e-paper
Home / Education / AP ECET rank card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

AP ECET rank card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP ECET rank card 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their rank cards online at sche.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:02 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP ECET rank card 2020.
AP ECET rank card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AP ECET rank card 2020: The JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the rank card for AP ECET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their rank cards online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2020 examination was conducted on September 14, 2020. The provisional answer keys were released on September 15 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 17, 2020. The results for AP ECET 2020 examination were declared on October 6, 2020.

Direct link to check AP ECET rank card 2020

How to check AP ECET rank card 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the AP ECET 2020 section and click on the link that reads, “RanK Cards”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP ECET rank card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.

