Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Education / AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020: 14,000 vacancies notified, apply now

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020: 14,000 vacancies notified, apply now

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam has invited online applications for various posts. There are a total of 14061 vacancies. The online application process begins today, January 11 and will end on January 31, 2020.

Jan 11, 2020 16:36 IST
AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020
AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020(AP Grama)
         

Details of Post:

The posts include, Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multi purpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant , Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

Interested candidates can apply online at gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in or vsws.ap.gov.in or ward-sachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh also tweeted the short advertisement for the recruitment from his official twitter handle.

 

Hindustantimes

Candidates can check official notifications for various posts by visiting the official website or by clicking here.

