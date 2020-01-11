AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020: 14,000 vacancies notified, apply now
Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam has invited online applications for various posts. There are a total of 14061 vacancies. The online application process begins today, January 11 and will end on January 31, 2020.education Updated: Jan 11, 2020 16:36 IST
Details of Post:
The posts include, Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multi purpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant , Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).
Interested candidates can apply online at gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in or vsws.ap.gov.in or ward-sachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh also tweeted the short advertisement for the recruitment from his official twitter handle.
VS/WS advertisement. pic.twitter.com/Vq40CJGlU6— D. Gopal krishna (@gkd600) January 11, 2020
Candidates can check official notifications for various posts by visiting the official website or by clicking here.