AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Phase 2 registration ends today at icet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will end the AP ICET 2024 Counselling Phase 2 registration on September 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase can find the direct link through the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Phase 2 registration ends today, direct link here

The verification of certificates will be done till September 8, 2024. Web options can be exercised from September 9 to September 14, 2024 and can be modified till September 15, 2024.

The final phase seat allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2024, and self-reporting and reporting to colleges can be done from September 17 to September 21, 2024.

Candidates who have passed the AP ICET examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. Candidates who secured 50% (for OC) and 45% (SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination are only eligible for admission.

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee is ₹1200/- for OC/BC category candidates and ₹600/- for SC/ST/PH category candidates. The payment should be done through credit card/ debit card or net banking. Enter the AP ICET Hall Ticket number and rank and click on pay fee online. Once the payment is successful click on the print button and take a printout. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.