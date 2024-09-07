UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 schedule out at upneet.gov.in, registration begins September 9

Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 schedule. The complete schedule is available on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 schedule out, registration begins Sept 9(Representational image)

The registration process begins on September 9 and will end on September 13, 2024. The last date for payment of the application fee is September 13, at 2 pm. The merit list will be displayed on September 14, 2024.

AP EdCET Counselling 2024: Revised Phase 1 schedule out at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, check seat allotment date

The choice filling will begin on September 14 and will conclude on September 18, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 19, and candidates can download the allotment letter from September 20 to September 25, 2024.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

To apply for the Round 2 counselling process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

New candidates who want to participate in Round 2 counselling will have to pay ₹30000 as security money for government seats and ₹2 lakh for private medical college seats. For private sector dental colleges, it is mandatory to deposit Rs. 1,00,000/-.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live Updates

Un-allotted/admitted/not-reported candidates from the first round will have to participate in the second round of counselling. For those candidates participating in the second round of counselling who had not registered in the first round of counselling, it will be mandatory for such candidates to register online on the website by depositing the registration fee of Rs. 2000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.