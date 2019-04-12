AP Inter result 2019 declared, 60% pass in 1st year and 72% pass in 2nd year exam

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education on Friday announced the results of Intermediate first and second year examinations 2019.

A total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam. The pass percentage is 60% for 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on grade points system. In the second year, girls pass percentage is 75% while for boys it is 69%.

Krishna district has topped in the results. The pass percentage was 89% in second year, 72% in first year. In the first year, 64% girls passed and 56% boys passed.

The Inter advanced supplementary exams will be held on May 14. This is the first time results have been declared within 24 days of completing the exams.

The Andhra board released the results on its official websites at bieap.gov.in.

Last year, Andhra Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Sixty two per cent of the students passed the first year examination while the pass percentage for second year was 73.33%.

AP Inter results 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education at bieap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP Inter first year results or AP Inter Second year results

Enter your hall ticket number in the given field

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:22 IST