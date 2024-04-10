AP Inter Results 2024 Live: BIEAP 1st year, 2nd year results may be out on April 12, here's how to check
AP Inter Results 2024 Live: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP Inter Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination can check the BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results on the official website of BIEAP. The results link for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year will be available on these websites- examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in and results.gov.in. ...Read More
According to sources, the AP Inter Result 2024 for the first and second years may be announced on April 12, 2024.
The first-year AP Inter Exam 2024 was conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The second-year examination was conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024. The second-year examination was also held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for major papers.
The practical examination was conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, 2024, for vocational courses in two sessions- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day.
Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Inter eamination for 1st and 2nd year
AP Inter Results 2024 Live: Steps to check results on mobile
Step 1: Open a chrome on your mobile
Step 2: Type the official website 'bie.ap.gov.in' or 'examresults.ap.nic.in'
Step 3: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 4: A new page will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Key in your credentials and log in
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
AP Inter Results: Supply exam dates to be announced after results
AP Inter Results will likely be declared in the coming two days. Soon after the declaration of the 1st and 2nd year results, the board officials will announce the supply exam dates at the press conference.
AP Inter Results 2024: How to check results
· Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
· Click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2024 on the home page.
· Enter your credentials and log in
· Your AP Intermediate Result score will appear on the screen
· Download the AP Inter Results mark sheet.
· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP Inter Results: What is required to check marks memo online
Inter 1st year or 2nd year hall ticket number
Date of birth.
BIEAP Intermediate Results: Keep hall tickets ready to check scores
BIEAP Intermediate Results will be announced soon. All the appeared candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check the scores after the result is announced.
Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate Results: To be announced at the press conference
Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate Results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. The result, pass percentage, toppers, supplementary exam dates and more details will be announced at the press conference.
AP Inter Results: Details in marksheet
The details in AP Inter Results marksheet will be:
Name of the student
AP Inter hall ticket number
Total marks
Subject-wise grades
Result status
Other relevant information.
AP Inter Results: Check the grading system
A1- 91 to 100 marks
A2- 81 to 90 marks
B1- 71 to 80 marks
B2- 61 to 70 marks
C1- 51 to 60 marks
C2- 41 to 50 marks
Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate Results: Login credentials required to check scores
Roll number
Date of Birth
