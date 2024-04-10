AP Inter Results 2024 Live: BIEAP 1st year, 2nd year results may be out on April 12, here's how to check

AP Inter Results 2024 Live: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP Inter Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination can check the BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results on the official website of BIEAP. The results link for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year will be available on these websites- examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in and results.gov.in. ...Read More

According to sources, the AP Inter Result 2024 for the first and second years may be announced on April 12, 2024.

The first-year AP Inter Exam 2024 was conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The second-year examination was conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024. The second-year examination was also held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for major papers.

The practical examination was conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, 2024, for vocational courses in two sessions- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day.

Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Inter eamination for 1st and 2nd year

Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, direct link, scorecard, toppers, pass percentage and more.