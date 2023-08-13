The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh will end the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP Polycet) 2023 option entry from tomorrow, August 14. Candidates who have completed the AP POLYCET counselling 2023 registration can submit and lock their choices on the official website, appolycet.nic.in. AP POYCET admission 2023: Option entry process ends on Aug 14

The AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment results will be published on August 18, and candidates will have till August 16 to make changes to their web-based selections.

From August 19 to August 23, the students who have been allocated seats have to report to their respective polytechnic colleges and institutes. The classes will commence on August 23.

Here is the direct link

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

