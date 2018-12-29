AP SLPRB, RPF exam dates clash: Here’s how to apply to change your date

After various applications received for changing the dates of Andhra Pradesh SLPRB exam as it is clashing with the exam date of RPF i.e. on January 6, 2019, the board has asked the candidates to apply for shifting their exam date from January 6 to 7.

The notice reads “A few candidates who applied for the posts of SCT PC/equivalent posts, have raised their grievance that the date of Preliminary Written Test for Police Constables announced by SLPRB and that of Computer Based Test announced by Railway Protection Force for the posts of SIs has fallen on the same day i.e., 6-1-2019”

Candidates can login using their login credentials at slprb.ap.gov.in and furnish the details of both the exams. Candidates can only apply between December 29 and January 6.

“After careful examination of the issue, the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh has decided to hold Preliminary Written Test separately on 7-1-2019 from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM for such candidates whose date of examination for both examinations is same i.e., 6-1-2019.”

How to apply for date change in AP SLPRB police constable prelims exam

Visit the official site - www.slprb.ap.gov.in

Check the latest news section

Click on the first link that reads, ‘click here to change the exam date’ scrolling.

Fill in your login details and continue

Upload the relevant information and document required.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 16:30 IST