AP TET answer key 2024 for March 2, 3 exams released, link here

AP TET 2024 Answer Key: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, has issued answer keys and question papers of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) for two more exam days. Those who took the examination on March 2 and 3 can check subject-wise answer keys and question papers on the website aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET answer key 2024 released for two more exam days (aptet.apcfss.in, screenshot)

Previously, AP TET 2024 answer keys for February 27-March 1 exams were released.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answers is also open. Candidates' responses have also been published.

APTET 2024 answer key, question papers, candidates' responses and objection window.

The February edition of the Teacher Eligibility Test in Andhra Pradesh started on February 27. The last date of the exam is March 9.

Answer keys of the remaining exam days will be released in due course of time.

The answer keys released so far are available as PDFs, and no login details are required to download them.

However, to raise objections and check responses, they have to log in to the website with candidate ID and date of birth.

Results of APTET 2024 is expected on March 14, and the final answer keys on March 13.

For any assistance while accessing the APTET 2024 portal, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.