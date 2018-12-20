APDSC admit cards for PGT, TGT, LP, principal exams to be released soon at apdsc.apcfss.in

The Commissioner of school education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to release on Thursday the admit cards for the exams to recruit post graduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), principals, language pandits, PET, music, craft and art and drawing teachers on its official website.

The examination for PGTs will be held on December 28, 29 and 30 and 31. The examination for TGTs will be conducted on December 31, 2018 and January 1 and 2, 2019. The PET (Physical Education) test will be held on January 2, the Langauge Pandidt (LP) exam on December 3 and the Principal recruitment exam on December 4.

APDSC exam admit cards : How to download

Visit the official website of Commissioner of school education, Andhra Pradesh at apsc.apcfss.in

Click on the link for admit card downlaod

Key in the required details on the login page that opens

Download it on your computer and take print out of the same

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

The admit card for exam to recruit Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) will be released on January 10, 2019.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 14:43 IST