Appear for board exams in ‘happy and stress-free manner’: PM tweets to students
CBSE Board exam began on February 15. PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday for the examinees to appear for board exams in happy and stress free manner.
Appear for CBSE board examinations in a “happy and stress-free manner”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Saturday.
Describing those appearing for the classes X and XII board examinations as “exam warriors”, he said months of hardwork and preparation will “surely lead to great things”.
As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner. Months of hardwork and preparation will surely lead to great things!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2020
“As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
Nearly 18.89 lakh candidates are appearing for Class X exams and 12.06 lakh for Class XII examinations.