APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains exam revised answer key 2019 out

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised answer key for the Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 recruitment 2019..Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:58 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APPSC Panchayat Secy answer key 2019 out
APPSC Panchayat Secy answer key 2019 out(HT File)
         

APPSC had conducted the Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 mains exam on August 26, 2019 for recruitment of 1051 panchayat secretary.

APPSC had conducted the Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 mains exam on August 26, 2019 for recruitment of 1051 panchayat secretary.

APPSC had released the initial answer key for Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3  on September 4, 2019.

Click here to view initial answer key for :

Paper –I-General Studies & Mental Ability

Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas

APPSC has now released the revised answer key after considering the objections raised by the candidates.

Check revised answer key here:

General Studies & Mental ability

Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas

How to download APPSC answer keys:

Visit the APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link to that reads ‘APPSC 2019 Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3’ on the home page.

A PDF file will open that carries answer keys

Download and tally your answer

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 09:48 IST

