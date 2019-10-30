APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains exam revised answer key 2019 out

education

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised answer key for the Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 recruitment 2019..Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC had conducted the Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 mains exam on August 26, 2019 for recruitment of 1051 panchayat secretary.

APPSC had released the initial answer key for Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 on September 4, 2019.

APPSC has now released the revised answer key after considering the objections raised by the candidates.

