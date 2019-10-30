APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains exam revised answer key 2019 out
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised answer key for the Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 recruitment 2019..Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC had conducted the Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 mains exam on August 26, 2019 for recruitment of 1051 panchayat secretary.
APPSC had released the initial answer key for Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3 on September 4, 2019.
Click here to view initial answer key for :
Paper –I-General Studies & Mental Ability
Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas
APPSC has now released the revised answer key after considering the objections raised by the candidates.
Check revised answer key here:
General Studies & Mental ability
Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas
How to download APPSC answer keys:
Visit the APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in
Click on the link to that reads ‘APPSC 2019 Panchayat Secretary grade 4, group 3’ on the home page.
A PDF file will open that carries answer keys
Download and tally your answer
First Published: Oct 30, 2019 09:48 IST