Home / Education / APSC AE admit card 2020 released at apsc.nic.in, here's direct link

APSC AE admit card 2020 released at apsc.nic.in, here’s direct link

APSC AE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the screening test can download their admit card online at apsc.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APSC AE admit card 2020.
APSC AE admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

APSC AE admit card 2020: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the screening test for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the screening test can download their admit card online at apsc.nic.in.

Direct link to download APSC AE admit card 2020

How to download APSC AE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download admit card for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer(C) under P&RD (Advt. No. 03/2020 dated 26-06-2020)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The APSC AE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

