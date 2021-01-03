e-paper
Home / Education / APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 92 vacancies of JE and others till Jan 18, here’s direct link

APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 92 vacancies of JE and others till Jan 18, here’s direct link

APSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before January 18, 2021.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 10:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APSC Recruitment 2021.
APSC Recruitment 2021. (HT file )
         

APSC Recruitment 2021: The online registration process for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment of Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector in various departments in the state will end on January 18, 2021. However, the last date for the payment of application fee is January 19, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 92 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil), and 5 for Enforcement Inspector.

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil): A candidate shoud have passed 3(three) years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Govt.

Enforcement Inspector: A candidate should posses a Degree in Arts/Science or Commerce from a University recognized by the Govt. of Assam or H.S.S.L.C with 3(three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute of Govt. of Assam/ Govt.of India and also duly recognized by AICTE.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the commission’s official website.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

