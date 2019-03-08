APSLPRB constable exam admit card released at slprb.ap.gov.in, here’s how to download

APSLPRB Admit Card: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the admit card for the final written examination on its official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on March 17, 2019.

The final written test will be conducted for the post of SCTs PCS civil and AR (Men and Women) and APSP (Men), Warder (Men and Women) and firemen 2018.

Candidates who have cleared the PET can download their admit cards from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Examination consists of one paper (Objective Type) for which all candidates have to appear on March 17 from 10am to 1pm. The examination will be held at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kumool and Tirupati.

Candidates who are qualified in PMT and PET may download their Hall Tickets till 8pm on march 16 from the website slprb.ap.gov.in.

In case of any difficulty in downloading Hall Ticket, candidates may contact Help Line No.9441450639 or send email to: “mail-slprb@ap.gov.in”.

The priliminary exam for these posts was held at 28 locations at 704 centres in the month of January. A total of 3,46,284 candidates took the exam out of 3,92,785 who had registered.

APSLPRB AP police constable admit card released: How to download

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Enter registration number, roll number

Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 11:23 IST