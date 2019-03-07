AP Police Constable admit card 2019 released at slprb.ap.gov.in, final written test on March 17

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the admit card for final written test for the post of SCTs PCS civil and AR (Men and Women) and APSP (Men), Warder (Men and Women) and firemen 2018.

Candidates who have cleared the PET can download their admit cards from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

Here is the link to go to the page for downloading hall ticket. Click on the link for download of call letter for final written test.

The final written examination for the above posts will be held on March 17, 2019. The Examination consists of one paper (Objective Type) for which all candidates have to appear on March 17 from 10am to 1pm. The examination will be held at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kumool and Tirupati.

Candidates who are qualified in PMT and PET may download their Hall Tickets till 8pm on march 16 from the website slprb.ap.gov.in.

In case of any difficulty in downloading Hall Ticket, candidates may contact Help Line No.9441450639 or send email to: “mail-slprb@ap.gov.in”.

AP Police Constable final written exam admit card: How to download

Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for Hall Ticket

Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit

Download the admit card and take a printout

The priliminary exam for these posts was held at 28 locations at 704 centres in the month of January. A total of 3,46,284 candidates took the exam out of 3,92,785 who had registered.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 20:10 IST