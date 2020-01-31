e-paper
APSSB constable recruitment 2020 application date extended, eligibility criteria modified

APSSB constable recruitment 2020 application date extended, eligibility criteria modified

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has extended the opening date of application for 944 constable and forester posts from January 28 to February 7, 2020. 10th pass students can apply for the posts.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:20 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APSSB Recruitment 2020
APSSB Recruitment 2020(HT file)
         

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has extended the opening date of application for recruitment of 944 constables and foresters from January 28 to February 7. Now the online application process will be open from February 7 to March 7, 2020. 

APSSB has informed that the extension of dates is due to technical reasons.

APSSB has on January 21 invited online applications for 944 posts of foresters, H/Constable(RT/T), H/Constable (driver) Constable(GD), Constable (IRBn), Constable(driver), Fireman, Forest guard and Mineral guard.

Moreover, APSSB has made some changes in the eligibility for the posts.Only male candidates can apply for the posts including constable civil police, constable (Band/ Bugler), IRBn, constable (driver)civil police post code, fireman, (group C) and H/Constable.

Eligibility for Constable (Driver) under post code 71/20 -- Class 8th pass (for APST), class 10th pass (general), possession of driving license for light motor vehicle, 3 years experience of driving LMV.

Chest measurement for TLC candidates for the post of constable (GD) civil police male is:

APST TLC category ---79 cm (normal) and 84 cm (expansion).

Check official notice here

Details of Posts:

Hindustantimes

Scheme of Exam:

The examination/test will be of three stages for Post Codes 67/20, 70/20 and 71/20 and two stages for Post Codes 58/20, 59/20, 60/20, 61/20, 62/20, 63/20, 64/20, 65/20, 66/20, 68/20 and 69/20

Stage I-- Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Trade Test.

Stage II -- Trade Test (where applicable)

Stage III-- Objective test

Candidates can check the syllabus of test and requirements for PET and trade test in the official notification.

Click here for APSSB official notification under advertisement number 78/2020

