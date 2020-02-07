e-paper
APSSB constable recruitment 2020: Application process for 944 vacancies begins today, 10th pass eligible

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will open the online application window for recruitment of 944 constable and forester posts today, February 7. 10th pass can apply.

Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APSSB constable recruitment 2020
APSSB constable recruitment 2020
         

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 944 constable and forester posts. The online application process will be active from February 7 to March 7, 2020.

Candidates who have passed class 10th are eligible to apply for the posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online at www.apssb.in. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for complete detail on the eligibility of posts.

APSSB on January 21 has released the official notification for 944 posts of foresters, H/Constable(RT/T), H/Constable (driver) Constable(GD), Constable (IRBn), Constable(driver), Fireman, Forest guard and Mineral guard.

Candidates can apply online at https://online.apssb.in/

Check official notice here

Details of Posts:

Scheme of Exam:

The examination/test will be of three stages for Post Codes 67/20, 70/20 and 71/20 and two stages for Post Codes 58/20, 59/20, 60/20, 61/20, 62/20, 63/20, 64/20, 65/20, 66/20, 68/20 and 69/20

Stage I-- Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Trade Test.

Stage II -- Trade Test (where applicable)

Stage III-- Objective test

Candidates can check the syllabus of test and requirements for PET and trade test in the official notification.

Click here for APSSB official notification under advertisement number 78/2020

