Andhra Pradesh APTET December 2017 results declared at aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2017 results were declared on Monday by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The examination was held from February 21 to March 2 in all 13 districts of the state through computer based test.

Steps to download the APTET 2017 result:

1) Go to the official website of AP Govt’s Commissioner of School Education at cse.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the link forTET

3) Click on the link for result

4) Enter the required details on the login page that opens and click on get result

5) Download the result and take a printout too