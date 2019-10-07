Army recruitment rally for tribals in Ujjain from Nov 20

education

An army recruitment rally will be held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh from November 20, 2019 for the tribal youths, a government notification said. About 500 eligible tribal youths will be recruited to the army through this rally.

According to the coordinator, tribal welfare department, physical measurements will be carried out as per the Physical standards of the Army from 12 October to 13 October at the DRP line ground of the District headquarters here.

Interested tribal youths who want to join Indian Army will have to come with all the relevant documents for the physical test. For this online registration has been made mandatory and eligible candidates can be provided training for the test.

The army recruitment rally which will start from November 20 will go on till November 30. The candidates belonging to the age group of seventeen and half years to 21 years are eligible for the recruitment.

Candidates who have passed 10th with 45 per cent marks can apply for soldier general duty, while for some categories the educational qualification is intermediate or 12th pass.

