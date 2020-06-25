Assam Board 12th Result 2020: AHSEC HS exam results declared at ahsec.nic.in, check pass percent here

education

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:14 IST

Assam Board 12th Result 2020: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday declared the Assam Board class 12th results of all streams- arts, commerce and science, on its official website.Students who have appeared for the Assam Board class 12th exam can check their results online from the official website at ahsec.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 78.28% while for commerce it is 88.18%. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.06%.Moreover, the pass percentage in the Vocational stream was 91.55%.

Assam Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates

This year, around 2.3 lakh students have appeared in the Assam HS examination, which was conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres spread across the state.

Assam HS Result 2020 declared, check topper list, pass percentage here

Earlier, Pankaj Borthakur, Assam Higher Secondary Exam Controller, had told Hindustan Times that the council will also send the result in PDF format to all higher secondary institutions in Assam. He also said that the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week.

Direct link to check Assam HS Result 2020

Assam Board on June 6 declared the SEBA Class 10th exam results. The overall pass percentage of the Assam HSLC exam was 64.80% with boys (66.93%) outperforming girls (62.91%).