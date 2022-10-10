Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 Result 2022: Know how to check result
SEBA is expected to announce Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV anytime soon .
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is expected to announce Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV soon. Once announced the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 result will be available at sebaonline.org.
The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission will fill a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts
Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: How to check result
Visit the official website atsebaonline.org
On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022
Key in your log in details
Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
