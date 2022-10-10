Home / Education / Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 Result 2022: Know how to check result

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 Result 2022: Know how to check result

education
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:37 PM IST

SEBA is expected to announce Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV anytime soon .

ByHT Education Desk

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is expected to announce Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV soon. Once announced the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 result will be available at sebaonline.org.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission will fill a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts

Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: How to check result

Visit the official website atsebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Key in your log in details

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

