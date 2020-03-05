e-paper
Home / Education / Assam TET Secondary results 2020 released at ssa.assam.gov.in, here's how to check

Assam TET Secondary results 2020 released at ssa.assam.gov.in, here’s how to check

HT Correspondent
Assam TET secondary result 2020
         

The results for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 has been declared today, March 4, by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). A total of 31.6 per cent candidates have passed the Assam TET Secondary 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the Assam TET Secondary 2020 exam held in January this year can visit the official website of Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan Mission -- ssa.assam.gov.in -- and check the results.

Here’s how to check Assam TET Secondary 2020 result

Step 1: Go to ssa.assam.gov.in, the official website of SSA

Step 2: Select the ‘Assam TET Result 2020’ link

Step 3: You will be then directed to a new page where you have to enter all the required details, including application number and date of birth

Step 4: Cross-check the details and enter login

Step 5: Your Assam TET Secondary Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your Assam TET Secondary Result 2020 results and take a print

The Assam TET exam was held in five languages – Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Bodo and Manipuri. Those who have qualified the exam will now be eligible to teach in secondary classes of government schools in the state.

