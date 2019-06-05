At LSR college, focus on entrepreneurship and innovation

With its focus on all-round development of students, DU’s Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College is considered to be one of the top liberal arts institutions in the country.

Just last year, an Economics Honours student from the college bagged one of the highest salary packages in Delhi University during the placement season — Rs 37.8 lakh per annum (LPA). This probably explains why the college, which stood 5th across India in this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), scored highest points out of 1,000 colleges in the graduation outcome parameter. This NIRF parameter looks at the placement of students, the number of students opting for higher studies and going for top universities and entrepreneurship.

“Over 100 companies visited our campus last year to offer full-time positions selecting over 115 students with an average package offer of Rs 7.5 LPA. This was a step forward from Rs 7.3 LPA the year before that,” the college’s placement cell said.

“One of the main reasons why we got the highest in the parameter is because our teachers go beyond classrooms and traditional modes of teaching to nurture students and focus on the pedagogy as well,” said college principal Suman Sharma.

Sharma added that the college would focus on strengthening the innovation aspect further along with working more on mental health initiatives. “We are also planning to setup a wellness centre this year where students can take a break, meditate and speak to the available counsellor to alleviate stress,” she said.

Highlighting the focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, Sharma shed some light on the college’s coveted Innovation Council, which was inaugurated earlier this year. “Ours was one of the few non-technical colleges among 1000 institutes chosen by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to set up an innovation cell,” Sharma said.

She added that the college had also performed well in Delhi University’s Idea Competition. “Out of the 24 teams which presented their ideas, 10 teams were shortlisted. And among the final shortlisted teams, three belonged to our college,” Savita Gopal, convener of the council said.

The college offers around 850 seats across various undergraduate programmes in English, Economics, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Journalism, Mathematics and Commerce.

The college has also been holding its own “open day” sessions this admission season. The sessions which started from June 3 offer pre-admission counselling and are open to all. Students who wish to know more about the college; courses on offer and scope of the subjects can visit the college between 9am to 1pm and speak to the team of teachers and volunteers till June 8.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:49 IST