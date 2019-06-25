At Stephen’s College 22.5% out of 50% reserved seats kept for CNI students

Being a minority institute, St Stephen’s College reserves 50% seats for Christian students in all 10 undergraduate courses it offers. Of this 50% seats, 22.5% seats are reserved for those belonging to Church of North India (CNI); 11.25% for those from Delhi Diocesan Trust Association and the remaining for those from other Christian denominations.

The College offers merit differential relaxation to all Christian students.

This year, the merit differential relaxation between the general category students and those applying under CNI category is up to 25% as compared to last year’s 20%.

“We wanted to encourage more aspirants who come under the Church of North India (CNI) to apply for admission and, hence, the merit differential relaxation was kept at 25% this year,” St Stephen’s College principal John Varghese said.

For instance, the cut-off for general category commerce students applying for BA Economics (Hons) is 98.75%, it’s 73.75 % for those belonging to CNI.

The difference between the cut-offs of general category students and Christian denomination students, including Christian ST, is between three and 10 percentage points.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:07 IST