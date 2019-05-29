Auto driver scores 51%, wants to continue studies

Sharif Khan, an auto driver from Mulund, scored 51% in HSC exams, results for which were announced on Tuesday. Khan, who hails from Pratapgad in Uttar Pradesh, dropped out of school from Class 8 in 1991. He resumed studies in 2017, clearing Class 10 exams with 51.20%. He took the exams from commerce stream this year. “I had studied in Hindi medium and struggled to write my exams in English. I would like to pursue BCom and will try to enrol in a night college,” he said.

First Published: May 29, 2019 01:23 IST