BECIL Recruitment 2019: 3K vacancies for engineers and data entry operator

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 IST

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 2978 vacancies for the post of junior engineers (civil), date entry operator and skilled, unskilled manpower.

The application process will close on July 25 for skilled and unskilled manpower posts while for junior engineers and date entry operator it will close on August 10. Aspirants are invited to apply online for the posts. The candidates can apply for the posts online at beciljobs.com

Details of vacancy

Junior Engineer (Civil)--- 200 vacant posts---Delhi

Data Entry Operator---100 posts--- Lucknow

Skilled Manpower as per specification---1336 posts-- Lucknow

Un-Skilled Manpower as per specification--1342-----Lucknow

Accounts Executive- 02 post

Consultant (electrical engineer)- 04 posts

Pay Scale:

Skilled Manpower--Rs 9,381

Unskilled Manpower----Rs 7,613

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)--- Rs 30,000-50,000

Accounts Executive------ Rs 20,000-30,000

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 IST