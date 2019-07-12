BECIL Recruitment 2019: 3K vacancies for engineers and data entry operator
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 2978 vacancies for the post of junior engineers (civil), date entry operator and skilled, unskilled manpower.education Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 IST
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 2978 vacancies for the post of junior engineers (civil), date entry operator and skilled, unskilled manpower.
The application process will close on July 25 for skilled and unskilled manpower posts while for junior engineers and date entry operator it will close on August 10. Aspirants are invited to apply online for the posts. The candidates can apply for the posts online at beciljobs.com
Details of vacancy
Junior Engineer (Civil)--- 200 vacant posts---Delhi
Data Entry Operator---100 posts--- Lucknow
Skilled Manpower as per specification---1336 posts-- Lucknow
Un-Skilled Manpower as per specification--1342-----Lucknow
Accounts Executive- 02 post
Consultant (electrical engineer)- 04 posts
Pay Scale:
Skilled Manpower--Rs 9,381
Unskilled Manpower----Rs 7,613
Consultant (Electrical Engineer)--- Rs 30,000-50,000
Accounts Executive------ Rs 20,000-30,000
First Published: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 IST