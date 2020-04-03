BHEL Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 229 apprentice vacancies ends today

education

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:06 IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bhopal will end the online registration process for the recruitment of apprentices for a period of one year for the 2020-21 batch today i.e., April 3, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at bhelbpl.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 229 vacancies of apprentices for various posts. Out of which, 138 vacancies are for graduate engineers, and 91 for diploma engineers.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 14 to 25 years old. The relaxation in the upper age limit will be of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC, additional 10 years for physically handicapped, and additional 5 years for wards of BHEL Bhopal employees.

Educational Qualification:

(1) Bachelor’s Degree (B.E./ B.Tech.) in Engineering for Graduate Apprentice in the relevant branch with Minimum aggregate of 70% marks for GEN/OBC and 60% marks for SC/ST from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.

(2) Diploma in Engineering/ Office Management for Technician Apprentices in the relevant branch from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.

(3) Degree/Diploma acquired from Distance/ Correspondence education system is not eligible for the apprenticeship.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.